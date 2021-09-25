184 fresh cases, three deaths

Shillong, Sep 24: The state on Friday recorded 184 new COVID-19 cases while three more people succumbed to the viral infection taking the total death toll in the state to 1,389.

The total active cases in the state in state stand at 914 while 77,051 patients have so far recovered from the virus with 159 new recoveries.

91 new cases was reported in East Khasi Hills, 62 in West Khasi Hills, 19 in West Jaintia Hills, six in Ri-Bhoi, two each in East Jaintia Hills and South West Khasi Hills and one each in South West Garo Hills and West Garo Hills.

Among the new recoveries, 61 were reported from East Khasi Hills, 59 from West Jaintia Hills, 18 from West Khasi Hills, six each from East Jaintia Hills and West Garo Hills, three each from East Garo Hills, South West Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi.