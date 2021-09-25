Groups stage surprise protest in city

SHILLONG, Sep 24: Members of ‘Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai’, a conglomeration of different groups including KSU, FKJGP and HNYF of Mawlai Circle, staged a surprise protest in front of the Main Secretariat on Friday in a bid to reinvigorate their demand for suspension of top police officials reportedly involved in the killing of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew on August 13.

The groups have revealed that this is the second phase of their agitations to pressurise the Meghalaya government for suspension of the police officials involved in the “fake encounter”.

Members of the groups shouted slogans carrying placards during the protest against the government for refusing to listen to the voice of the people.

“We are also seeking the support of the central bodies of the organisations to strengthen the voice of the

groups,” FKJGP Mawlai Circle president, Khrawkupar Nongsiej, said, adding that the groups will meet soon to decide their future course of action.