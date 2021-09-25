Centre takes note of city water scarcity

SHILLONG, Sep 24: Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Prahlad Singh Patel has taken a serious note of the scarcity of water in Shillong.

“I was informed that the state experiences problems when it comes to drinking water supply and that the is water scarcity even in Shillong. We are ready to help even though water is a state subject,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a function on the Indian Institute Management-Shillong campus at Umsawli, New Shillong Township on Friday.

According to him, the Centre is helping the states to rejuvenate and protect drinking water sources and has allocated ₹50,000-crore for the protection of the water bodies.

He said that the state share of such funds is only 10% with the Centre providing 90%.

“The states only need to submit a DPR to the Ministry. We are ready to provide any amount of funds for the protection of the water bodies. It is the duty of the government to provide safe and clean drinking water to each and every citizen,” Patel said.

He also said funds should not be a problem in the implementation of the Jal Jevaan Mission (JJM) in the state, declining to comment on the status of the JJM in Meghalaya until he receives an official report from the state government.

But Patel said he was happy with the implementation of the scheme in one of the villages in the state.

“I would urge the state government to take advantage of this scheme. It is important to strengthen the system of providing potable water in all the villages across the state,” Patel added.

State to take up ratefixation issue

The state government would be apprising the Ministry of Jal Shakti of the “insufficient” rates fixed by it for implementing projects.

Public Health Engineering Minister Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar said he had taken up the rate fixation issue with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat at a meeting in Guwahati on September 16.

“I have sought a special rate for the villages where water has to be drawn from a faraway source as well as the villages with scattered houses,” he said, pointing out providing water to each and every household would be difficult without sufficient funds.

“It is very difficult to do the work at the rate fixed by the Ministry,” he added.

The Ministry advised the state to come up with a proper justification for the rates to be revised.

“We will make a list of all the villages under each division where the JJM amount is not sufficient and send it with proper justification to the Ministry for the sanction. If that materialises every village and household will get water,” he said.

Tongkhar said the scheme is being implemented in 6,415 and more than 26% of the work has been completed.

On the target set for the completion of the scheme, he said: “The Centre has fixed 2024 and we can do it comfortably as our target is 2022.” He claimed the state is not lagging behind others and the progress of work has been good.