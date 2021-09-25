Deborah urges Mukul, Pala to patch up

SHILLONG, Sep 24: Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Deborah Marak has urged party leaders Mukul Sangma and Vincent Pala, who recently took over as the party’s state unit chief, to bury the hatchet and work together for strengthening the party.

Upset with the internal feud, she stressed on the need to iron out the differences early. She appealed to the party’s central leadership to expedite the process of discussions with the duo towards resolving the matter.

“If there are differences, we should compromise in the interest of the party. If we continue to fight, there will be setbacks for the party,” she warned while talking to The Shillong Times.

She urged the leaders to patch up keeping in mind the Assembly elections of 2023. Stating that it is human nature to have differences, she said if two senior leaders fight, the party will suffer.

Deborah disclosed that she has urged the party’s central leadership to call the two leaders and sort out their problems. She lauded Sangma for relentlessly working to build the party in the state. “Dr Mukul Sangma is one of the tallest and strongest leaders in Garo Hills and people there are behind him. If there is any misunderstanding among us, the party will suffer,” she cautioned.

Deborah also said that following the departure of the late PA Sangma from the Congress, the party’s next tallest leader from the Garo Hills region is Dr Mukul Sangma. She is hopeful that the leaders and the workers will strive to make the Congress stronger.