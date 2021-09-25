One more arrested in Laitumkhrah IED blast case

SHILLONG, Sep 24: Police on Friday arrested one more person in connection with the recent IED blast which was triggered in the heart of Laitumkhrah.

This is the third arrest in connection with the blast.

According to sources, the arrested man, identified as Sulfiyan Ali Hazarika, was also arrested in 2013 for his connection with the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) and is also a close confidant of the HNLC’s publicity secretary, Sainkupar Nongtraw.

According to sources, Hazarika has allegedly carried out activities for the outfit under the alias ‘Manbha Jyrwa’ from Nongrim Hills.

He was responsible for editing and publishing articles and propaganda of the outfit.

During his arrest in 2013, the police stated that he was behind several ‘Facebook pages’ depicting the resurgence of the outfit. Police claim to have strong evidence that Hazarika was involved in the IED blast in Laitumkhrah last month.