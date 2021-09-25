Send off programme held for Ryntih SC

Shillong, Sep 24: Meghalaya Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Shri Banteidor Lyngdoh today accorded a warm send off to the players and officials of Ryntih Sports and Cultural Club who are all set to participate in the Hero League Qualifiers, scheduled to take place in Bangalore from October 4-25, 2021.

The programme organised by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya was held at the VIP Gallery at JN Sports Complex, Polo.

Speaking on the occasion, Banteidor Lyngdoh reiterated the need to revive the football scene in the State. Lamenting the fact that many football clubs of the State have not been able to sustain themselves over the years due to financial constraints, he said the lack of Government support has further aggravated the problem.

He announced cash incentives to Football Cubs of the State to the tune of 10 lakhs for those qualifying for 2nd Division I-League, 40 Lakhs for those qualifying for I-League and 1 Cr for those qualifying for the Indian Super League.

Lyngdoh further informed that a tender amounting to 34 Cr has been called for the up-gradation of the J N Sports Complex which will include replacing artificial with natural turf and state of the art upgradation of the overall facilities within the complex. An indoor multipurpose sports complex will also be constructed on the 5th ground costing about 100 Cr.

The Complex will house facilities like swimming pool, basketball, tennis courts and many other indoor games facilities.

Such initiatives will also be taken in different Districts so as to hone the skills of the youth of the State and give them a platform to showcase their prowess.

Later, the Minister also handed over a cheque amounting to 2 lakhs for the Ryntih Sports and Cultural Club, which will be followed by the remaining 8 lakhs in due course of time.