208 fresh cases, two deaths

SHILLONG, Sep 25: The state on Saturday recorded 208 new COVID-19 cases while two more people succumbed to the viral infection taking the total death toll in the state to 1,391.

The total active cases in the state is now 1945 while 77,302 patients have so far recovered from the virus with 251 new recoveries.

129 new cases was reported in East Khasi Hills, 28 in West Khasi Hills, 18 in West Jaintia Hills, 20 in Ri-Bhoi, five South West Khasi Hills, four in West Garo Hills, two in East Jaintia Hills and one each in South West Garo Hills and North Garo Hills.

Among the new recoveries, 109 were reported from East Khasi Hills, 72 from West Khasi Hills, 28 from West Jaintia Hills, four each from West Garo Hills and South West Khasi Hills, two each from East Garo Hills and East Jaintia Hills, and one each from North Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills.