‘Report on Harijan colony almost finalised’

SHILLONG, Sep 25: Report on the relocation of Harijan Colony will be out as soon it is finalised, High Level Committee (HLC) Chairman Prestone Tynsong said on Saturday.

Even after years of being constituted, the high-level committee on Harijan Colony is yet to submit its report to the state government and the only reply that had been consistent over the years is ‘very soon’.

When contacted, Tynsong said, “It will be made known soon as the report is almost finalised.”

Earlier, a senior official had informed that the HLC was supposed to submit its report on September 17, which could not happen as the binding of the report was not completed.

The preparation of the report was also delayed due to the COVID-19 situation, the official added.

The HLC, constituted on June 4, 2018, is headed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.

A sub-committee headed by former Urban Affairs Minister Hamletson Dohling had earlier submitted its report to the HLC that was constituted to find a feasible solution for relocating Harijan Colony.