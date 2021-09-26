Punjab defend lowest IPL score to beat Sunrisers

Sharjah, Sep 25: Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi snared three wickets as Punjab Kings dished out a clinical bowling display to beat struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad by five runs in a low-scoring but entertaining Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Bishnoi ran through the SRH middle order after veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami rocked the run chase early on by dismissing both David Warner and captain Kane Williamson cheaply in the first and third overs respectively.

Chasing 126 for a win on a slow Sharjah Cricket Stadium track, SRH ended at 120 for 7 in 20 overs to end their hopes of making it to the play-offs.

Punjab, however, kept their hopes alive as they grabbed the fifth place with 8 points from 10 matches.

West Indian Jason Holder raised hopes of a dramatic win for SRH with a late onslaught of 47 off just 29 balls with the help of five sixes but in the end SRH were short by five runs.

SRH needed 21 from the final two overs and Arshdeep Singh conceded just four runs from the penultimate over.

Needing 17 runs from the final over bowled by Nathan Ellis, Holder hit a six in the second ball but SRH needed a six to tie the score and take the match to Super Over.

But Holder, who had taken three wickets for 19 runs in the Punjab Kings innings, could score just one run from the final ball.

Earlier, Holder’s impressive spell of three wickets for 19 runs helped SRH restrict Punjab Kings to 125 for 7 after being sent in to bat.

Punjab Kings batsmen struggled to get going on a slow wicket and failed to stitch any big partnership, the highest being the 30-run stand between Chris Gayle and Aiden Markram. (PTI)