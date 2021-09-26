Speeding truck mows down child in WGH

TURA, Sep 25: A five-year-old boy was killed on the spot after a speeding truck ran over him in the border village of Purakhasia, West Garo Hills, on Saturday.

The incident reportedly occurred when the child was on the road and the truck was passing through with a considerable speed.

Albeit the vehicle was detained later at Mahendraganj, the trucker managed to flee and continues to be on the run.

“Today at around 3.30 pm, one dumper truck proceeding from Dalu towards Mahendraganj, on reaching Kotchuadok village on the SH 12 road, hit the boy. The victim died on the spot. The truck fled but it was caught at Mahendraganj area. However, the driver managed to escape,” said WGH Superintendant of Police, VS Rathore.

Although the inquest was conducted on the same day, the relatives of the deceased asked for exemption from post-mortem.

Meanwhile, police have registered an FIR based on the complaint by the victim’s father.

Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed on the accident site as a grieving mother sat down next to the lifeless body of her child,

calling for help, while passerby and villagers stood aside. They later sat up a small barricade with logs around the body to prevent passing vehicles from going over.

It may be mentioned that a lot of complaints have been made earlier by villagers from different parts of the highway through which the trucks play. The villagers have complained about overloading and overspeeding by the drivers and there have been demands for regular checking of the vehicles and those behind the wheel.