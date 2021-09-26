EJH abducted minors rescued from Assam

SHILLONG, Sep 25: Two minor girls from Khliehriat in East Jaintia Hills, who were abducted from their home on September 17, were on Friday rescued by Jaintia Hills Police from two separate locations in Kalain area of Assam, police informed here on Saturday.

However, the accused persons — Saydul Islam and Raju alias Majuib — managed to flee.

The police informed that they received a complaint that two minor girls, aged 13 and 14, were abducted from their home in Khliehriat on September 17.

During the course of investigation, it transpired that the two minors have been taken somewhere in Kalain, Assam.

The police immediately swung into action and, with the help of sources, they were able to trace the location of the minors.

Jaintia Hills Police led by WP/Sub-Inspector D Shabong and Sub-Inspector B Marbaniang, along with the help of the Assam Police, succeeded in tracking the minors from two different locations in Kalain.

The girls will be handed over to their families after necessary formalities, the police informed.