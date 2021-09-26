State draws blank in UPSC exam, again

SHILLONG, Sep 25: The dismal performance of Meghalaya in the civil services examination has continued with none from the state managing to crack it this year.

Isawanda Laloo was the last candidate from the state to clear the exam. This 2013 batch IAS officer is currently serving as the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills.

Altogether 761 candidates cleared the prestigious exam this year, the results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission on Friday. Shubham Kumar and Jagrati Awasthi secured the first and second ranks respectively.

While Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh drew a blank, some from Manipur, Assam and Tripura managed to clear the exam. Of Manipur’s six successful candidates, Parikshit Thoudam secured the 60th position.

Only two tribals from the Northeast – Dhiman Chakma (482) and Hatchinghoi Haokip (673) – are among the successful candidates.

The Meghalaya government has been for the past few years arranging coaching for the aspirants but the effort is yet to reap dividends.

(prelims) examination, 2020 was conducted on October 4 last year and more than 10 lakh candidates had applied for it. Eventually, 4,82,770 candidates had appeared.

Altogether 10,564 candidates had qualified for the written (mains) examination held in January this year and 2,053 candidates qualified for the personality test (interview).