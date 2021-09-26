Pala keen on dialogue with Mukul

SHILLONG, Sep 25: MPCC President, Vincent Pala, in an apparent bid to mend fences with CLP leader Mukul Sangma, has reiterated his preparedness to resolve all issues through dialogue, either here or in Delhi.

“ I even went to the people who fought elections against me and told them to come with us and help us, so why won’t I speak to Dr Mukul Sangma,” he said while adding that he has huge respect for the CLP leader and went on to describe as the tallest leader in Garo Hills.

Pala also tried to clear the air amid the internal feud in the party by claiming that Mukul Sangma is not against his appointment as MPCC chief but he is aggrieved as he was not consulted by the AICC while appointing the new party president in the state.

“His (Mukul Sangma’s) resentment has nothing to do with me. He is not against my appointment but he is aggrieved as the AICC did not consult him while making the appointment,” Pala said on Saturday.

Mukul Sangma earlier had expressed desire to hold discussions on his grievances only with the senior leaders of AICC while making it clear that he would raise his concerns within the four walls of the party.

After the differences within the Congress surfaced, speculations are also rife that Mukul Sangma may leave Congress and either join a new party or float a new party and the senior leader so far has neither denied or confirmed the speculations.

Meanwhile, Pala will visit Garo Hills on Monday along with other party leaders to seek the blessing of senior party leader Salseng Marak after being appointed as the MPCC president.

Recently, senior leader Deborah Marak had asked both the leaders to bury the hatchet and work together for strengthening the party.