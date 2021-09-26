Terrorist involved in killing of Kashmir BJP leader slain in gunfight

Srinagar, Sep 26: The terrorist, who was involved in the killing of BJP leader Waseem Bari, was killed in a gunfight between the terrorists and security forces in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

Two terrorists were killed in the encounter at the Watnira area in Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

“Killer of BJP leader late Waseem Bari, his father and brother killed in the encounter,” police said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Waseem Bari along with his brother and father were shot dead by motorcycle borne terrorists at Bandipora on July 8, 2020. (IANS)