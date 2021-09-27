Assam launches portal for online registration at employment exchanges

Guwahati, Sept 27: The Assam government on Monday launched four people-friendly initiatives under various departments, including a portal for online registration of unemployed youths at employment exchanges and an e-ticketing system for the Majuli-Jorhat ferry service.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ceremonially launched the initiatives at a programme here in a bid to make government services hassle-free and transparent.

The other two initiatives include the Chief Minister’s COVID Relief Scheme for drivers, conductors and handymen of inter-district buses under the transport department and distribution of toolkits to 772 bamboo artisans under the industries and commerce department.

The portal launched for online registration at employment exchanges would help unemployed youths to register their names conveniently through Aadhaar seeding and without visiting the employment exchanges.

However, youths who do not have Aadhaar cards can also register their names in offline mode by physically visiting the employment exchanges till March 31, 2022.

The AMTRON-developed Android-based e-ticketing system for the Majuli-Jorhat ferry service under inland water transport department will be applicable in other major ferry routes also.

Under the Chief Minister’s COVID Relief Scheme, drivers, conductors and handymen can avail the benefit by registering their names with the transport department for which the chief minister launched a web portal on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, “The Assam government is working unwaveringly to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “minimum government-maximum governance”.

“With the introduction of the online registration portal, instead of acting merely as a registering authority, employment exchanges can now engage themselves to facilitate the youths to be more employable,” Sarma said.

In this regard, the chief minister directed the skill and employment department to develop a suitable job portal within the next six months.

“Around 53,000 people, applying online for learner license within 22 days of launch of online learner license facility from home by the state government was a very promising development and soon this service would be extended in case of trade license also. Besides, all land related matters would be settled online in a phased manner in the state,” Sarma said.

He further directed the transport department to initiate online services for renewal of driving licenses and issuance of duplicate driving licenses before Durga Puja.