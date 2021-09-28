CM denies surrender of Rs 5,000-cr funds

SHILLONG, Sep 27: Meghalaya Government has denied the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) that the state government has surrendered unutilised funds worth over Rs 5,200 crore.

Reacting to the report, Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma on Monday said the nomenclature “the state government has surrendered funds of over Rs 5,200 crore” is incorrect.

According to the CM, there is a budget estimate prepared by every government and there is actual expenditure that takes place.

“The difference between the two is what the ‘surrender’ is being referred to. So it is not actual cash surrender or scheme surrender,” Sangma elaborated.

The CM also defended his government saying that in the past year, Uttar Pradesh surrendered about Rs 80,000 crore whereas Northeastern states like Manipur and Nagaland have also surrendered around Rs 3,000-4,000 crore.

“It is not that we have surrendered schemes and it is not an issue unique to Meghalaya,” he said while informing that even Assam surrendered around Rs 30,000 crore last year.

On being asked about the CAG observation on the state’s public sector enterprises, the chief minister defended the SPSEs saying there are challenges and government is trying its best to do whatever it can.

Citing an example, he said that the government is trying to revive SPSEs like Mawmluh-Cherra Cements Ltd (MCCL) and the Khadi Board by roping in private equity. “We need reforms and improvement and we are doing whatever we can to improve the condition of the SPSEs,” he added.

In a related development, Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, Charles Pyngrope on Monday said that the Committee has asked the Chief Secretary to explain the report about surrender of such a huge amount of fund.

Informing that the next meeting of the PAC will be held on October 12, Pyngrope said that since the incumbent Chief Secretary, MS Rao will retire on September 30, the Committee will ask the next individual who will assume the charge of Chief Secretary to explain the matter before the panel.