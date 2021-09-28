We can handle third wave: NEIGRIHMS

SHILLONG, Sep 27: Newly-appointed Director of NEIGRIHMS, Prof Nalin Mehta has said that the institute is well-equipped to deal with the third wave of COVID-19 if it hits the state.

Asking people to be careful and follow protocols, he said Meghalaya has managed to keep the virus in check and is managing the situation well.

Dr Mehta, who met Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday, said he has been assured of full cooperation from the state government.

Urging people to get vaccinated, he said that the institute now has a robust critical care unit although it is short on manpower at the moment.

Dr Mehta also said the construction work of the regional cancer wing at the institute is progressing well. “The project is running behind schedule due to the COVID situation, but we are optimistic that it will be completed in a couple of months,” he said.

“The people of Meghalaya and the neighbouring state are my priority,” he said, asserting that his focus is also on filling up the vacant posts of doctors and support staff to ensure all-around delivery of healthcare services.