MP feels a kindred spirit with people of Kongthong

Shillong, Sep 27: Rajya Sabha MP, Prof. Rakesh Sinha on Monday announced that he will be adopting another three villages adjoining Kongthong village in East Khasi Hills.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of the entrance gate to Kongthong village, Prof. Sinha said that he wanted to extend his support to three more villages — Mawmang, Mawsohmad and Sder — with the intention of bringing sustainable development and to upscale livelihoods and improve the income of the people there.

“I am planning to adopt all the 12 villages under Khat-ar Shnong in the future,” he said.

Prof. Sinha said the people of adjoining villages would also like to develop tourism spots in all the villages to help in generation of employment besides generation of income to the villagers.

He also stressed on the need for better connectivity to achieve the objective of promoting this area as tourist destinations.

Prof. Sinha said that they would also train around ten guides from the village who can guide tourists about the unique quality of Kongthong and the adjoining villages. “The monthly income of each household of Kongthong village should reach a respectable amount within the next few months,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP also said that Kongthong village can even attract filmmakers from Bollywood to come and shoot their movies in the village. “But this can happen only if there is good road connectivity,” he said.

Meanwhile, he stressed that there should be community peace and unity among the residents of Kongthong village. “I would like to see the people of Kongthong working together in unison to develop the village for that would ensure progress and prosperity for the village. There should not be any internal feud among the villages for that would impede progress.

Prof Sinha said that he would also try to build one of the best schools in Kongthong village with the latest facilities which will attract students from the city to study in the school.

“I will be providing 100 computers once such a school is set up in the village,” the Rajya MP said.

He also stressed on the need to improve healthcare services in the area, even as he suggested that one doctor should remain in station at least four day a week to attend to the patients from the various villages.

“I have asked two scholars who have completed their management from IIM to carry out a study on the health status of the people of Kongthong village. The two scholars have already completed their survey. I will be receiving the report very soon,” Prof. Sinha said.

He also spoke about the need to set up a food processing unit especially of honey in the village.

Earlier, KHADC CEM and local MDC, Titosstarwell Chyne lauded the efforts of Prof. Sinha to bring overall development in Kongthong village. “It is also great to see that the village has earned a name as of the best tourist village by United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNTWO),” he said.

The KHADC CEM also announced that he will sanction solar street lights to illuminate the various parts of the village through his scheme.

Meanwhile, Sohra MLA, Gavin Miguel Mylliem said that it was the proudest moment for the villages to get a unique recognition and this was possible due to the efforts of Prof. Sinha.

Mylliem also said that the Public Works Department will start the survey by October for the road project connecting Mawmang, Mawsohmad and Sder villages.

He also announced that the government will provide a prefabricated home stay project at Kongthong village as part of the initiative to promote the development of tourism in the area.

In a rare attempt to promote women and hygiene initiative, Prof. Sinha said that a sanitary napkin vending machine and a napkin disposal machine will be set up in the village.

“I had earlier donated 3000 sanitary napkins. But this is not going to help. We will introduce biodegradable sanitary napkins which will be made by the women of the village,” the Rajya MP said.

He also mentioned that they will also start a virtual clinic for redressing healthcare problems faster.

On the occasion of this visit, Prof. Sinha also inaugurated one of the ten public toilets which was constructed in the village through his initiative.