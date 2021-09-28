Senior Maoist leader surrenders in Assam

GUWAHATI, Sept 28: A senior Maoist leader surrendered before the Assam additional director general of police (special branch) here on Tuesday, official sources said.

“Tingraj Orang (49), the only senior Maoist leader who has been expanding bases of CPI (Maoist) in Barak and Brahmaputra Valleys of Assam, surrendered before ADGP (special branch) Hiren Chandra Nath. His surrender will be a huge setback for the CPI (Maoist) movement in Assam,” a statement said here.

Hailing from Naharani Jaipur, Samuktola village in Dibrugarh district, Orang is the convener of Assam State Organising Committee (ASOC) of CPI (Maoist), formed in 2017. He was the general secretary of Barak and Brahmaputra Valley Zonal Committees of CPI (Maoist) in Assam.

Having started his association with the Left as a member of SFI and CPM from 1989-99, Orang also served as the president of Adivasi Chah Janagoshti Suraksha Committee. He formally joined CPI (Maoist) in 2006.