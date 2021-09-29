Global Cultural Fest grand finale at USTM on 2nd Oct  

GUWAHATI, Sept 29 : In order to create a competitive culture to promote the cultural activities among the institutions at college and university level even during the pandemic and lockdown, the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) has organized a Global Cultural Festival-2021 in virtual mode since the month of July in a phased manner where more than 300 participants from across the country and neighbouring countries participated. The grand finale of the competitions will now be held on physical mode at the Central Auditorium of USTM on Saturday, 2nd of October.

Speaking about the objective behind holding the Global Cultural Fest 2021, Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM said, “Our objective is to create a competitive culture to promote the cultural activities among the institutions at college and university level. We organised a virtual cultural festival on international level during the pandemic. Now that the situation is becoming little normal, we have decided to hold the final round at the Central Auditorium of USTM where 23 participants from India and Bangladesh will be showcasing their talents”.

More than 300 participants enrolled in the Virtual Event Global Cultural Fest 2021 started in July 2021. After the Preliminary round 135 participants were selected for the next round from the two categories: Global Melody Star (Solo Song) and Global Rhythmic Heels (Solo Dance). Juries have again selected 40 & 30 participants respectively from both the categories. Now after a long virtual journey the competitions will conclude with the Grand Finale (The Final Battle of Rhythm & Melody) physically in the presence of audiences at Central Auditorium of USTM on 2nd October 2021.

On 2nd October, 23 participants will be showering their talents from the both categories. A duo of renowned singers Dr. Sangeeta Kakoti and J. P. Das will judge 13 participants from the Melody Star category (Singing) and a renowned dancer from Assam Mrs. Barnali Pujari will judge the 10 dancers from the Rhythmic Heels category.

The Cultural Forum of USTM has announced the rewards for the participants. The singing competition winner will be awarded cash prize of Rs 25,000, the first runner up will receive Rs 15,000 while there will be 10 special prizes of Rs 3,000 each. In the dancing competition, the winner will receive cash prize of Rs 10,000, the first runner up will receive Rs 8,000, the second runner up will receive Rs 6000 and there will be seven special prizes of Rs 2,000 each. The competitions will begin from 11 AM onwards at Central Auditorium of USTM on 2nd October.