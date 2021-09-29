Rs 570-cr relief package for HPCL mills’ staff in 2 months 

GUWAHATI, Sept 29: In a significant development that comes as a major respite for the employees of two closed Hindustan Paper Corporation Ltd (HPCL) mills in Assam, the state government and the workers’ unions reached an agreement to resolve the pending issues of salary payment and other dues after a marathon meeting that ended in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to the agreement, a relief package of Rs 570 crore will be disbursed for the employees within two months on approval by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) of the proposal submitted by the Assam government.

Sources said the relief package offered shall not prejudice the claims of workers in legal cases pending at various courts while the assets of the closed HPCL mills would be gradually acquired by the Assam government.

“Finally reached an agreement with the workers and employees of Hindustan Paper Corporation Ltd to resolve the long pending issues of their salaries and dues. Discussion lasted over four hours in my office and concluded at 2am (Wednesday),” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed through his official Twitter handle.

Besides, in accordance with the agreement, 100 employees will be given permanent employment in state government entities through a special recruitment drive. Over and above, all the doctors, nurses (ANMs) and other paramedical staff will be given employment.

“We convey our heartfelt gratitude to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his bold and dynamic leadership and consideration of the plight of workers of the two mills and the precarious conditions faced by them,” Manobendra Chakraborty, president of the Joint Action Committee of Recognised Unions (JACRU) of Nagaon and Cachar Paper Mills, said.

Chakraborty anticipated that the relief package would be disbursed as agreed and that the workers would be allowed to stay in their respective quarters without any disturbance till all dues are disbursed under the relief package.

The Cachar Paper Mill at Panchgram in Hailakandi district and Nagaon Paper Mill at Jagiroad in Morigaon district are units of Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited (HPCL) and have been non-functional since October 2015 and March 2017 respectively.

Ninety-five workers of the two mills have died, including three by suicide, under various compelling circumstances due to nonpayment of salary since operations were halted at the entities.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had earlier passed an order to ensure that the industries remain a going concern and the government was directed to infuse required funds to revive the mills.