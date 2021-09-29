R V Suchiang appointed Chief Secretary of Meghalaya

News AlertMEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sept 29:  R V Suchiang, IAS has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Meghalaya. She will replace M S Rao, IAS, who will retire tomorrow.

A 1989 batch IAS officer, Smt Suchiang as on date is the Additional Chief Secretary in Meghalaya government holding charges of Personnel & A.R, Cabinet Affairs, Finance, Home (Police) Departments etc.

On assumption of charge as Chief Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, R V Suchiang shall also function as State Vigilance Commissioner.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.