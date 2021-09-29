R V Suchiang appointed Chief Secretary of Meghalaya

SHILLONG, Sept 29: R V Suchiang, IAS has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Meghalaya. She will replace M S Rao, IAS, who will retire tomorrow.

A 1989 batch IAS officer, Smt Suchiang as on date is the Additional Chief Secretary in Meghalaya government holding charges of Personnel & A.R, Cabinet Affairs, Finance, Home (Police) Departments etc.

On assumption of charge as Chief Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, R V Suchiang shall also function as State Vigilance Commissioner.