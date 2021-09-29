Assam Cong lines up meetings on Oct 1 to discuss by-poll strategy

GUWAHATI, Sept 29: The Assam Congress has lined up a series of meetings here on October 1 to discuss the Opposition party’s preparations and strategy for the ensuing Assembly by-polls in the state.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah has convened three meetings on Friday in the presence of All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Jitendra Singh.

The first meeting will be held with the district presidents of Sibsagar, Jorhat, Majuli, Baksa, Kokrajhar and Barpeta along with the block presidents of the six Assembly constituencies where the by-polls will be held.

The Election Commission of India had on Tuesday announced October 30 as the date for the bypolls to Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thowra constituencies.

The date for Majuli by-poll will be revealed shortly with incumbent MLA and Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal tendering his resignation from the constituency on Tuesday.

The second meeting would be between the six APCC committees that were constituted to monitor the by-elections at the constituency-level, which will be followed by a final meeting with APCC working presidents and chairmen of the respective committees for candidates’ selection.

“We have so far received 49 applications from candidates aspiring to contest the ensuing by-polls. Thirteen applications have been received for Majuli, 11 for Bhabanipur, 10 for Mariani, five each for Gossaigaon and Thowra while four applications have been received for Tamulpur,” the APCC president said.

“Members of the committees constituted to monitor the constituencies are making door-to-door visits and the reports would be taken during the meeting,” Borah said.

Further, the party would analyse the reasons for which the Congress candidates who won the Assembly seats had left the party.

“Political reforms are needed to create a healthy political ambience and attract future leaders to the party. Besides, we believe the voters will take a conscientious decision in the by-polls. A strong Opposition is needed to ensure that the promises made to the people by the government are fulfilled,” he said.