Sports Snippets

European winners Italy to meet South American champs Argentina

Nyon (Switzerland), Sep 28: European champion Italy will play Copa America winner Argentina next year, helping their governing bodies UEFA and CONMEBOL build closer ties amid power struggles with FIFA. UEFA confirmed plans on Tuesday to stage the first of three planned editions of the inter-continental game in June. Naples has been suggested as a possible venue. “The agreement reached by the two organizations currently covers three editions of this match between the respective continental winners,” UEFA said in a statement, adding the deal includes “opening of a joint office in London.” (AP)

Messi could return for PSG against Man City in UCL

Paris, Sep 28: Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that his star-studded team is still under construction, on the eve of hosting Manchester City in their Group A match in Paris on Tuesday. Pochettino remained evasive about who is Paris Saint-Germain’s first-choice goalkeeper and whether Keylor Navas or new signing Gianluigi Donnarumma will start against City. Up front, Pochettino hopes to have Lionel Messi back in attack as the Argentine shakes off a minor knee injury that sidelined him for two games. Messi’s last goal in the Champions League came for Barcelona against PSG at Parc des Princes in last season’s last-16. (AP)

England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies at 83

Liverpool, Sep 28: Roger Hunt, a striker in the only England team to win the World Cup and one of Liverpool’s most prolific scorers, has died. He was 83. Liverpool, where Hunt spent most of his playing career, said he died on Monday after a long illness. Hunt scored 285 goals in 492 appearances, making him Liverpool’s second-highest goalscorer of all time. He won the league with Liverpool in 1964 and 1966 – the same year he won the World Cup. Hunt had scored 3 goals in six appearances. He played in the 4-2 victory over West Germany in the final at Wembley Stadium for England’s only major football title. (AP)

World Cup winner Steven Nzonzi joins Qatari club Al Rayyan

Doha, Sep 28: World Cup winner Steven Nzonzi signed for Al Rayyan on Tuesday, following James Rodriguez to the Qatari club coached by another French world champion, Laurent Blanc. Al-Rayyan announced the signing without detailing the length of the 32-year-old French midfielder’s contract. He joined the Italian club from Sevilla after helping France win the 2018 World Cup. Colombia playmaker James joined the club last week from Everton. (AP)

Nakashima edges Fabio Fognini in 3 at San Diego Open

San Diego, Sep 28: Hometown kid Brandon Nakashima came back after trailing by a set and then from a break down in the third to edge Fabio Fognini 6-7 (5), 6-1, 7-5 in the first round of the San Diego Open. The 20-year-old Nakashima, who is ranked a career-high No. 83 and was given a wild-card entry. Also Monday, Australian Open semifinalist Aslan Karatsev beat Federico Delbonis 6-1, 7-5, extending Delbonis’ losing streak on hard courts to 10 matches, while Taylor Fritz defeated qualifier Salvatore Caruso 6-4, 7-6 (2), the 11th tour-level loss in a row for Caruso on all surfaces. (AP)

Dominican boxer out of hospital, in ‘good condition’

MANCHESTER, Sep 28: The Dominican boxer who was hospitalized after a brutal knockout on the undercard to the Anthony Joshua-Oleksandr Usyk fight was in a “good condition,” his boxing manager said on Monday. Lenin Castillo’s legs appeared to spasm after he hit the canvas following a big punch by British opponent Callum Smith in the second round of their light-heavyweight fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. Castillo was carried out of the ring on a stretcher and taken to a hospital in London. Castillo’s manager, Raul Pastrana, has told The Associated Press that he has been released from hospital. (AP)

World Women’s Chess C’ship: India beats Spain in 2nd round

Sitges (Spain), Sep 28: The Indian team secured its first win in the FIDE World Women’s Team Chess Championship by beating Spain 2.5-1.5 in the second pool match here. The Indian women rode on R Vaishali’s win over Sabrina Vega Gutierrez to post a victory in the second Pool A match on Monday night. Vaishali pulled off a 47-move win over Gutierrez in a Sicilian Four Knights Variation game to provide the crucial point for India. (PTI)