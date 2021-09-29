State can’t lower guard against militancy: Mukul

SHILLONG, Sep 28: Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma said Meghalaya is always vulnerable to militancy given its geo-political perspective with Assam and Bangladesh besides insurgent activities in the Northeast.

“Meghalaya is preferred for training of the cadres since there were training camps here in the past. Therefore, we cannot be complacent or remain oblivious to things happening in the most interior areas of the state,” Sangma told reporters after a meeting of the State Security Committee on Tuesday.

Asked about the movement of militants, he said there are concerns following receipt of inputs that the surrendered members of various insurgent groups are trying to regroup. “We are also getting inputs about the movement of members of militant organisations that are not from the state,” the former CM said.

He advised vigil stating that there could be an attempt by the anti-national forces to utilise any space available. It is imperative to understand the complexity of insurgency problem in the region, he categorically stated.

“Every input and indication must be taken seriously and acted upon. We want the SSC to help the state government and prevent the omission and commission of any tendency,” Sangma said.

Talking about slain former HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, Sangma said by deserting the rebel group, the former wanted to assimilate with the mainstream.

He stressed that there needs to be a robust and effective system in place to thwart surrendered rebels getting involved in unlawful activities.

“It is very critical that we talk to the person concerned by way of counselling and take course correction to prevent him from becoming a victim of an unguarded movement,” Sangma said.

The Congress leader, who is a member of the SSC, said he had stressed that the Commission should convene a meeting after every three months.

Sangma said they decided to expedite the process of appointment of the two independent members since the term of the previous members has already expired.

“We hope to have a commission with full strength once the process is completed,” he added.

Speaking after the meeting, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, “Details about internal security were discussed, suggestions were given on how to improve things and a lot of other information collected by the members of the committee was shared during the meeting.”

“Internal security matters were discussed which are very confidential in nature. Therefore, it will not be possible for me to share all the information,” he said, without giving more details.

On the delay in holding the SSC meeting, the CM said, “We had faced a very difficult situation in the last two years due to COVID-19 and because of that meetings and appointments could not happen due to restrictions that were imposed and the challenges the government faced in general.”

The meeting of the State Security Commission comes in the wake of reports of militants attempting to regroup in parts of Garo Hills region.