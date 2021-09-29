Fresh cases below 100-mark after 163 days

SHILLONG, Sep 28: The number of COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya came down below the 100-mark after a gap of 163 days with 95 fresh cases detected on Tuesday while two more patients succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 1,397.

The state had previously recorded less than 100 cases on April 18 when 73 patients were tested positive for COVID-19.

The active tally stands at 1,693 while 77,902 have so far recovered from the viral infection including 152 on Tuesday.

A total of 15,28,262 doses of vaccine has been administered to beneficiaries so far including 10,69,147 first dose and 4,59,115 second doses.