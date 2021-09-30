Child labourers in coke plants: Inquiry ordered

SHILLONG, Sep 29: The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) has taken cognizance of a news report published by The Shillong Times that coke factories in Elaka Sutnga, East Jaintia Hills were engaging child labourers and has ordered an inquiry into the same.

SCPCR Chairperson, Iamonlang Mawthoh Syiem on Wednesday said that the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) has been alerted about this case and has been directed to carry out an investigation and submit its report to the commission.