‘No illegal toll, check gates run by Council’

SHILLONG, Sep 29: KHADC Chief Executive Member, Titosstarwell Chyne on Wednesday denied that the district council has set up illegal toll and check gates within areas falling under its jurisdiction.

“We have quite a number of toll gates and check gates. But all of them has been set up as per relevant rules,” Chyne said while reacting to a question raised by Congress MLA Charles Pyngrope during the recently-concluded autumn session on illegal gates set up by the KHADC.

Chyne also recalled that the state government had sought clarification on the toll and check gates set up by the Council. “We had given our clarification to the state government and there was no further communication from their side,” he added.

He made it clear that the KHADC would take immediate action if there is any official complaint against the toll gates and check gates set up by the Council.

It may be recalled that Pyngrope had stated in the Assembly that the toll gates and check gates run by the Council are illegal. “Despite the government notification, they still continue to function and are set up mostly at export points and along the highways,” he had stated.