MLAs, MDCs file police complaint

SHILLONG, Sep 29: The Meghalaya Police on Wednesday said some MLAs and MDCs have lodged a complaint with them, stating that they received extortion demands of Rs 10 lakh each from the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

The police said they are investigating the case and sought to offer protection to the elected members.

“We are ready to give necessary protection if there is a request from the MLAs and the MDCs,” the police said.

A number of the MDCs are understood to have received the demand note. Some received it through WhatsApp, sent from a Bangladeshi number.

Requesting anonymity, an MDC said the HNLC had warned them not to seek help from the police or face dire consequences.

The Chief Executive Member of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council, Titosstarwell Chyne expressed ignorance about the MDCs being served with the demand notes.

“So far, none of the MDCs has come forward to inform me of this,” Chyne told The Shillong Times.

A statement, issued recently by the office of Director-General of Police, said, “Role of (L) Cheristerfield Thangkhiew had also been unearthed in the extortion demands received by MDCs and prominent businessmen; the evidence available pointed to modus operandi of (L) Cheristerfield Thangkhiew of undertaking extortion demands and using money received for financing IED explosions at the behest of HNLC under the cover of being a ‘retired’ HNLC operative.”

Earlier, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma had stated that the police are investigating the case of the HNLC serving demand notes to Cabinet Ministers and legislators.

Leader of Opposition, Dr Mukul Sangma had also stated that many Ministers and MLAs have been served with the extortion demands.

“Please ask the Chief Minister how many MLAs and Ministers have received demand notes,” Dr Sangma had said.

He had slammed the state government for its alleged insensitivity towards dealing with the issue.