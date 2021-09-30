Suchiang to take over as Chief Secretary today

SHILLONG, Sep 29: The state government on Wednesday notified the appointment of Rebecca Vanessa Suchiang as the new Chief Secretary of the state and the first Khasi woman bureaucrat to hold the coveted position.

A notification issued by the government said that Suchiang is posted as the Chief Secretary with effect from September 30 evening, the date of superannuation of MS Rao.

On assumption of charge as Chief Secretary, Suchiang will also function as State Vigilance Commissioner.

A 1989 batch IAS officer, Suchiang is the Additional Chief Secretary holding charges of Personnel & A.R, Cabinet Affairs, Finance, Home (Police) Departments etc.

Meanwhile, outgoing Chief Secretary, MS Rao has been appointed as the Chief Commissioner of the State Public Service Delivery Commission as per the Meghalaya Right to Public Service Act, 2020, according to an official notification issued on Wednesday.

Rao, a 1987 batch officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was appointed to the post in December 2019.

Opposition Chief Whip, PT Sawkmie congratulated Suchiang on her appointment as Chief Secretary.

“We feel proud for her and wish her all the best in the years to come,” Sawkmie said while expressing his gratitude to outgoing Chief Secretary MS Rao for the services rendered to the state.

“You have proved yourself to be the best. The people of the state will remember you,” Sawkmie said.

KHADC Chief Executive Member Titosstarwell Chyne also congratulated Suchiang for being appointed as the first Khasi woman Chief Secretary of the state.