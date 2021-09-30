UDP to field footballer Eugenson Lyngdoh from Mawphlang Assembly constituency

MEGHALAYANews Alert
By By Our Reporter
ST Photo.

SHILLONG, Sept 30: United Democratic Party (UDP) president, Metbah Lyngdoh on Thursday  announced that Indian footballer, Eugenson Lyngdoh will contest as the party  candidate in the forth coming by-poll to  Mawphlang Assembly seat scheduled to be held on October 30.
The announcement was made after Eugenson was inducted into the party during a meeting held at Mawngap.
Party general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh, Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui, KHADC CEM, Titossarwell Chyne among others were present on the occasion.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.