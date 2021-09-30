UDP to field footballer Eugenson Lyngdoh from Mawphlang Assembly constituency

SHILLONG, Sept 30: United Democratic Party (UDP) president, Metbah Lyngdoh on Thursday announced that Indian footballer, Eugenson Lyngdoh will contest as the party candidate in the forth coming by-poll to Mawphlang Assembly seat scheduled to be held on October 30.

The announcement was made after Eugenson was inducted into the party during a meeting held at Mawngap.

Party general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh, Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui, KHADC CEM, Titossarwell Chyne among others were present on the occasion.