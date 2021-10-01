ADE condoles bus mishap deaths ; suggests MTC switches to day bus service

TURA, Oct 1: The Association for Democracy and Empowerment (ADE), Apex Committee has offered its deepest condolences to the family members of the victims of the Nongchram night bus mishap while praying for the speedy recovery of those that were injured.

“It has come to light from the interview of the passengers that the driver, conductor and the handyman were indulged in drinking during the tour and the bus was at considerable speed. The Meghalaya transport corporation should be careful not to employ such persons into service,” its General Secretary Supam R Marak said.

The association also said that with the improvement of roads, the time taken to travel from Tura to Shillong takes only six to seven hours at the most and night bus services are not indispensable these days. The association instead suggested that to avoid such ill fated incidents in the future, day bus service is introduced by the Meghalaya Transport Corporation in the future.

The association also made an appeal to the concerned authorities to monitor the public transportation system in the state along with proper vehicle maintenance, recruitment of responsible drivers and other employees etc., to steer clear of such painful losses of life in the future.