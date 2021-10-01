Assam cops intercept vehicle, recover explosives

GUWAHATI, Oct 1: In a significant breakthrough ahead of Durga Puja, a patrol team from Garchuk police station intercepted a vehicle travelling at high speed towards Boragaon from Lokhra Chariali here around 5.30am on Friday and seized explosive substances and devices that were being ferried without any documents.

“The patrol team chased and managed to stop the vehicle at Garchuk Chariali. On searching the vehicle (Mahindra Bolero bearing registration number AS-15-AC-4867), the police team found 13 bags of explosive substances and devices (4660 gelatin sticks and 2300 electric detonators without any documents,” an official statement here informed.

Two persons – the driver and another occupant of the vehicle – were apprehended and brought to Garchuk police station along with the vehicle and bags of explosives.

The apprehended persons have been identified as Ainal Ali (27) and Rahim Badsha (26). The persons belong to Ganabinna village under Abhayapuri police station in Bongaigaon district.

“The apprehended persons were supposedly travelling from Meghalaya and headed towards Rani in Kamrup district. Investigation into the matter has begun and is under progress,” the statement said.