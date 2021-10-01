Assam relaxes COVID curbs, decides to reopen cinema halls

GUWAHATI, Oct 1: Amid declining COVID-19 cases, the Assam government issued a revised standard operating procedure (SOP), allowing reopening of cinema halls and multiplexes which had remained closed since the second wave of the pandemic in April this year.

Addressing mediapersons on Friday, state health minister Keshab Mahanta however said that the cinema halls have been allowed to reopen only with 50 percent seat capacity while only fully vaccinated people would be permitted entry.

The health minister further stated that night curfew has been relaxed by one hour and will now remain in place from 10pm to 5am.

“Shops, hotels, restaurants, dhabas, vegetable/fruit shops, etc will be allowed to remain open till 9pm and the new timing will be effective from today,” Mahanta said.

The health minister further stated that a maximum of 50 fully vaccinated persons can attend meetings at open places/public/social meetings after informing local police stations.

“Up to 200 fully-vaccinated guests can attend marriage parties. Besides 60 persons who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to visit iconic religious places per hour while 40 visitors per hour will be allowed at other religious places,” he said.

It may be mentioned that ahead of the festive season, the Assam government had last month issued a fresh set of SOPs to allow people to celebrate festivals such as Durga Puja and Diwali but at the same time keep the celebrations low key as a precaution in view of the pandemic.

Besides, both government and private schools from the primary level onwards would resume offline classes from October 19.

It may be mentioned that offline classes for students of Class 9, Higher Secondary first year and degree second year resumed from Friday while classes for students of Class 10 in high schools, high madrassas, residential and day boarding schools resumed from September 20.

Besides, formal classes for Class XII and final year degree and postgraduate students in schools, colleges and universities resumed from September 6.