CBI registers case against senior intelligence officer

GUWAHATI, Oct1: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a senior intelligence officer of the directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI), Aizawl regional unit, for possession of alleged disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 72.27 lakh

The accused had, during January 2014 to May 2021, allegedly acquired huge assets, both movable and immovable to the tune of about Rs 1,42 lakh, an official statement informed on Friday.

The assets include three homestead lands at Kangpokpi (Manipur); two RCC buildings at Imphal East and at Aizawl and bank balance, et al, which were disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs 72,27,768.

“Searches were conducted on Friday at the office as well as at the residential premises of the accused at Aizawl and Imphal, which led to recovery of documents related to purchase of the land, bank accounts in the name of accused and wife maintained at various banks, insurance policies, luxurious household articles and other incriminating documents. Investigation is on,” the statement said.