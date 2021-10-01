Cattle thief lynched by villagers in Garo Hills

TURA, Oct 1: Angry villagers have lynched a cattle thief who was caught taking away their livestock early Friday morning in a village in South West Garo Hills district bordering neighbouring Assam.

The accused was caught around 2 AM by villagers at Adugre village with three heads of cattle which he had lifted from another village called Rongsang Ajirigre.

Caught with the livestock, angry villagers gave him a merciless beating that left him grievously injured.

Police from Betasing outpost were alerted about the incident and rushed to the scene. On arrival they found the accused injured and unconscious. He was quickly shifted to the nearest hospital for medical treatment but doctors declared him brought dead.

The three cattle heads have been seized as part of the police investigation into the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Manik Lal, 49 years, who hails from Chengurchar village under Mankachar police station of South Salmara district, Assam.