Eugeneson to contest Mawphlang seat

SHILLONG, Sep 30: The Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA) consisting of the UDP and the HSPDP, the two regional allies of the NPP-led MDA Government on Thursday announced that former India International and East Bengal player, Eugeneson Lyngdoh Mawphlang will be their official common candidate for the by-poll to the Mawphlang Assembly seat.

The Mawphlang seat fell vacant after Eugeneson’s father and Independent legislator Syntar Klas Sunn passed away on September 10.

The announcement was made by UDP president, Metbah Lyngdoh during a meeting held at the late MLA’s residence at Mawngap.

While Eugeneson will contest on a UDP ticket, the HSPDP has decided to extend its support to the common candidate of the RDA. Before the official announcement on Thursday, the footballer was formally inducted into the UDP and had also submitted a formal application seeking party ticket to contest the Mawphlang by-election.

It was also revealed that the UDP wanted a member of the late Mawphlang MLA’s family to contest the October 30 bye-election from the constituency.

The UDP president stated that late SK Sunn was an integral part of the party despite being only an associate member. “The untimely demise of Sunn is a huge loss for the party,” Lyngdoh said. He noted that it will be difficult for Eugeneson to visit all the villages in his constituency since there is only a month left for the election.

However, he was confident that the sympathy wave will be in favour of the UDP candidate and recounted the spate of developmental activities undertaken by the late MLA for the people of the constituency in three and half years.

Earlier, Eugeneson said that he agreed to contest the election after getting the green signal from his family members. “I want to step into my father’s shoes in order to accomplish all his unfinished work,” Eugeneson said.

The programme was attended by UDP general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh, Education Minister and UDP leader, Lahkmen Rymbui, KHADC CEM and East Khasi Hills party district president, Titosstarwell Chyne, besides others.

‘Hung my boots to complete father’s legacy’

Former India international Eugeneson Lyngdoh Mawphlang, on Thursday, revealed that he has decided to hang his boots and join active politics as he eyes to accomplish his late father’s unfinished task.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, Eugeneson said, “I decided to join politics knowing that it is a great responsibility to carry the weight of the people on my shoulders”.

It may be mentioned that Eugeneson plays as a midfielder for SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League.

He signed for Shillong Lajong in 2011 from Rangdajied United, who were then known as Ar-Hima, for whom he was the captain in the last season.

He finished as the top scorer for Lajong during the 2011-12 I-League scoring four times. He made 23 appearances for the club in 2012-13 season of I-League.

After spending two years with Shillong Lajong, Lyngdoh shifted camps to Rangdajied United and made his debut in I-League on September 22 in 2013 against Prayag United at the Salt Lake Stadium and made 19 I-League appearances for Rangdajied.

He said that football has always been his priority and the love and passion for the game will always remain. “It is with a heavy heart I announce to stop (playing) professional football. But I will continue to play it as a hobby and probably during the weekend,” Lyngdoh said.

According to the Mawphlang seat aspirant, his priority at the moment is to achieve victory so that he can complete his father SK Sunn’s term as an MLA.

“Time will decide whether I should contest the 2023 Assembly elections. I am pursuing political career not for my benefit but for the benefit of the people,” he said.