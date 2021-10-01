Suchiang has her tasks cut out

SHILLONG, Sep 30: RV Suchiang, who donned the state Chief Secretary’s mantle on Thursday, has charted out her priority areas.

She said she would lay emphasis on education and healthcare and bring in reforms in the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited. She said she would also ensure that government projects and schemes are implemented properly and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are achieved.

The 1989 batch IAS officer, who took over from MS Rao and will also function as the State Vigilance Commissioner, said she will personally monitor the upgradation of infrastructure of about 200 schools that were recently selected.

Talking about the healthcare sector, Suchiang said an increase in the Budget would help improve human capital.

Pointing out that there are some projects, which have either not taken off or are stalled, she said, “I plan to put in place a mechanism, so we can monitor such projects to ensure that there is no cost overrun and time overrun.”

“I have learnt working with the Chief Secretaries in the past and I will utilise my experiences. I am confident that I will work better and be able to push my officers to do better,” she said.

On the law and order front, Suchiang said, “Law and order is critical and I will ensure that there is no untoward incident and everything is peaceful in the state”.

Talking about the state’s boundary row with Assam, she said the talks are on and the government will wait till the regional committees submit their reports.

On becoming the first ever Khasi woman Chief Secretary, Suchiang said, “I feel blessed and I will do justice to the work and the chair I will occupy with the help of the officers and staff.” Since 2013, none from the state has been able to crack the civil services exams conducted by the Union Public Service Commission and Suchiang said although the exams are tough, yet they can be cracked through hard work and sincerity.

Acknowledging that there is a dearth of coaching centres in the state, she said the Meghalaya Administrative Training Institute had trained 10 aspirants in February this year.