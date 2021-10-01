James satisfied with progress of medical college construction

TURA, Oct 1: Meghalaya Health and Family Welfare Minister, James P K Sangma on Friday expressed satisfaction with the progress of work at the construction site of the Tura Medical College and said that the government was committed and working hard with the Health Department to ensure that the facility is made operational soon.

The inspection of the construction site was aimed at reviewing its progress and to examine concerns, if any that would pose a threat to its completion. The inspection was conducted in the presence of Director of Health Services, Dr Aman War, GHADC Chairman Rakesh Sangma and other health officials.

Sangma, while expressing satisfaction with the ongoing work at the site said that the college once completed would be greatly beneficial to youths from the region. Stating that youths who wanted to opt for the medical profession have had to seek admissions outside the state for far too long, Sangma said that having a fully functional medical college in the state will not only boost the morale of the youths but also tag Meghalaya as one of the many states that can boast of having its own medical college.

The minister also informed that the government jointly with the Health Department was working hard to ensure that health related schemes reach the people and benefit them during medical emergencies. He added that these schemes would aid the people during medical emergencies so that they do not have to face difficulties while seeking medical help for themselves and their families.

Meanwhile, during his visit on the same day, Sangma also reviewed the various health related schemes that are available with health officials at the Circuit House in Tura.