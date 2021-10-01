Criminal gang busted in Garo Hills, police claim it to be outfit in the offing

TURA, Oct 1: A criminal gang said to be involved in extortion and car theft has been busted by West Garo Hills police with the support of their police counterparts from the districts of North, South and East Garo Hills, leading to the arrest of eleven persons, including the group leader.

Two age old single barrel muzzle loading (SBML) shotguns and one old 9 mm pistol have been seized from the group.

West Garo Hills police claim that the gang was transforming into a militant outfit and named itself as A’chik National Socialist council (ANSC) with the intention to recruit more people and begin armed activities.

West Garo Hills Superintendent of police V S Rathore said that the group had evolved from petty crime to militancy when it was nipped in the bud by the arrest of their leader Chekam Ch Sangma from Hawakhana area of Tura on the 25th of September. His arrest led to ten others falling into the police trap in different districts of Garo Hills.

Incriminating notes were recovered from the arrested leader of the gang who also confessed to police that he had formed the ANSC outfit with around 25-30 persons and was in the process of drafting their constitution and purchasing weapons to indulge in extortion and kidnappings.

They also, reportedly, planned to establish an NGO by the name of AKMA to collect funds for use in illegal activities.

The arrested men are Chekam Ch Sangma alias Captain C Sangma and also known as (aka) Gangbo, Wallison B Marak alias Sengkim (vice chairman), Chijang A Sangma alias Tejang/Jimmy, Krinsbar B Marak alias Sopel/Silang, Arbas B Marak alias Roson/Jonbath, Raking A Sangma alias Kasrang, Juliash N Sangma alias Jelius/Selius, Chekam R Marak alias Chekand, Hereson K Sangma alias Mikdep, Daniel B Marak alias Deny and NathalieR Sangma.