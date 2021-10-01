New stadium will be ready by 2024: Milan Prez

MILAN, Sep 30: AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni is confident the team’s new stadium will be ready in three years and that the club will be ready to break ground on the project by next year. The beginning of the end for Milan’s iconic San Siro stadium was announced in 2019. “I hope we’ll see it in 2024, 2025 built,” Scaroni told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “The work could start at the end of next year, when the planning details are all finished. So seeing as that’s 2022, I add two years of work and say 2024.” (AP)