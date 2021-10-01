Barcelona lose to Benfica 0-3

LISBON, Sep 30: After yet another demoralizing loss, struggling Barcelona faces a grim future in the Champions League.

The Catalan club followed its 3-0 opening loss against Bayern Munich with another 3-0 defeat at Benfica on Wednesday. Bottom of its group, Barcelona suddenly sees itself in danger of not reaching the knockout stage for the first time since 2000-01.

Darwin Nuñez scored twice – including three minutes into the match – and Rafa Silva added another goal to help Benfica end a 60-year winless streak against Barcelona. It was its second victory in eight matches against the Catalan club.

Bayern Munich cruised to a 5-0 victory over Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League with two early goals from Robert Lewandowski. Serge Gnabry made it 3-0 in the 68th with a powerful shot off the underside of the crossbar and Leroy Sané increased the lead to 4-0 when he shaped to hit a cross from the left but instead swung the ball in past Bushchan at the near post. The fifth was a header from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Salzburg beat Lille 2-1 on Wednesday to top Champions League Group G. Karim Adeyemi scored two penalties for Salzburg. Burak Yilmaz scored for Lille in the 62nd.

Ivan Rakitić scored a contentious late penalty (87″) to earn a 1-1 draw for Sevilla at Wolfsburg. Renato Steffen opened the scoring from close range after Sevilla failed to clear in the 48th. (AP)