PDS rice for October released in SWGH

Ampati, Oct 1, 2021: The Deputy Commissioner (Supply), South West Garo Hills, Ch. Ramakrishna has informed the concerned beneficiaries of the district that PDS rice under NFSA, 2013 and PMGKAY rice (free of cost) has been released for the month of October, 2021.

The scale of issue of rice under NFSA for AAY card holders is 35 kg per card per month @ Rs.3 per kg; for PHH card holders 5 kg per head per month @Rs. 3 per kg and for non-NFSA card 7.05 kg per card @ Rs.10 – Rs.13 per kg. Under PMGKAY scheme, the scale of issue is Rs. 5 kg per head per month free of cost for both AAY and PHH card holders.