Rangsakona gets ALS ambulance

AMPATI, October 1: Taking a step towards improving the healthcare facility for the people of his constituency, the MLA of Rangsakona and former Minister, Zenith M. Sangma released the Advanced Life Support (ALS) Ambulance under SRWP 2021-22 and handed it over to the Rangsakona Ambulance Management Committee recently.

An impressive function for dedicating this healthcare asset to the people of the area was held at Garobadha PHC under Rerapara C&RD Block on Thursday in the presence of MDC Dengnakpara, Sadhiarani Sangma, BDO Rerapara, R.Z.D.Shira, Sr.M&HO, Dr. Lydia Marak and host of medical officials and health workers under Garobadha PHC.

The ALS ambulanceis fully equipped to handle patients who need critical life support with tools and equipments similar to that of hospital emergency department, including ECG monitor, Defibrillator, Oxygen cylinder, etc.

It is worth mentioning that at present there are only three such ALS ambulances in the entire state of Meghalaya.