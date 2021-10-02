4 militants who fled from B’desh camps surrender to Tripura Police

AGARTALA, Oct 2 : Four Bangladeshi trained extremists of National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) have surrendered to the Tripura police and deposited arms and ammunition, police said on Saturday.

A police official said that the four NLFT militants — Doberam Reang (47), Sailendra Reang (22), Sampral Debbarma (46) and Subhalal Tripura (22) — surrendered to the officials of the special branch of Tripura police on Friday.

The NLFT cadre, who fled from the Jupui camp under Bagaichari police station of Rangamati district in southeast Bangladesh, during the surrender, have deposited a US made revolver, one improvised gun, a Chinese grenade and some ammunition, incriminating documents and Bangladesh currencies of 800 taka.

During the preliminary interrogation, the guerrillas have confessed that they joined NLFT (PD faction) in 2019 in the outfit’s Bangladeshi camp along with other extremists.

“During field experiences of these extremists, they realised their so called fight for independence of Tripura is totally farce. They have comprehended that there is no future prospect in this path of violence. On the other hand, the NLFT (PD) group is facing a serious financial and organisational crisis. Feeling frustrated with the present predicament of NLFT organisation and continuous pressure and motivation of Tripura Police, have forced them to leave the path of insurgency,” an official statement said.

Most of the members of the NLFT, which in grouping with other militant outfits of the northeastern region setting their hideouts and camps in the neighbouring countries have been demanding a sovereign Tripura, had already deserted the outlawed group and surrendered to the government during the past several years.

IANS