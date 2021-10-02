Congress bid to set house in order

SHILLONG, Oct 1: The Congress high command is expected to resolve the crisis within the Meghalaya unit of the party in New Delhi by Monday.

The party leadership would try to set the party house in order by discussing with MPCC chief Vincent H. Pala and Leader of the Opposition, Mukul Sangma.

AICC has also sought as report from MPCC on Friday’s development in the state.

“After I returned from Delhi, they indicated we will have to sit again. I will travel and try to resolve it (internal differences),” Sangma said on Friday.

“The meeting may take place late Sunday evening or on Monday,” he added.

Sangma had earlier said he will discuss his grievances only with senior AICC leaders “within the four walls of the party”.

Differences within the Congress cropped up after Pala, the Shillong MP, was made the state party president. This triggered speculations that Sangma might leave Congress and either join a new party or float one of his own.

When contacted, MPCC president Vincent H. Pala said he will set up a team to find out if the reports carry any weight or not.

“I have seen the news. Once I reach Shillong I will set up a team to find out what is there,” Pala told The Shillong Times over the phone.

Senior Congress leader Charles Pyngrope said the party would be able to iron out its internal issues through dialogues with or without the involvement of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

“Sangma has himself said he was not consulted ahead of Pala’s appointment as the state party president. If this is true, the intervention of the party’s national president may be necessary,” he said.

Former Deputy Chief Minister, Deborah Marak appealed to the party’s central leadership to expedite the process of ironing out the differences.