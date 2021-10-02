EC exempts VP visit from model code of conduct

SHILLONG, Oct 1: With the model code of conduct coming into force in the entire East Khasi Hills district from Friday in view of the October 30 bye-elections in the state, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has exempted the visit of Vice President, Venkaiah Naidu to Shillong on October 4.

Naidu is scheduled to attend a meeting of the North Eastern Council and lay the foundation stone for the Shillong-Dawki road project. Reacting to a query, state Chief Electoral Officer, FR Kharkongor said the matter was referred to the ECI and the authorities have exempted the visit of the Vice President from the purview of the model code.

Kharkongor also said that official visits of the President and Vice President do not come under the model code.

The ECI has also given clearance for foundation stone laying programme of the Shillong-Dawki road project since the event will be held in Shillong and not in the constituencies of Mawphlang or Mawryngkneng where the bypolls are scheduled on October 30.

As per the itinerary, the Vice President will reach Shillong on Monday morning and lay the foundation for the road project at a function to be held at the State Convention Centre. Later, he will attend the NEC meeting at 4 pm.

The vice president will halt in the state capital for a night before departing for Delhi.