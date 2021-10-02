Inquiry panel takes statements

SHILLONG, Oct 1: The one-man commission of retired Justice T. Vaiphei probing the “encounter” of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew collected written statements related to his death during its second sitting on Friday.

The Director-General of Police and the Additional DGP filed two separate statements. The slain leader’s wife, brother, two sons and other family members apart from their doctor also filed statements.

The commission fixed October 22 as the date for the next sitting after examining these statements minutely.

Vaiphei, who is the Chairperson of Meghalaya Human Rights Commission, had earlier issued a public notice asking people to furnish statements in connection with the killing of Thangkhiew on August 13.

The commission of inquiry was constituted by the state government under Section 3 of the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952, to dig into the facts and circumstances leading the police action that day.

After Thangkhiew’s death, Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai had asked the state government to suspend three senior police officials allegedly involved in the “encounter”. But Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma rejected the demand, saying action would be taken only after the probe panel submits its report.a