Meghalaya’s first U-19 Women’s One Day match washed out again

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 1: Meghalaya’s U-19 Women’s One Day Trophy and the boys’ Vinoo Mankad Trophy matches were both abandoned due to rain and poor ground conditions on Friday. This was the second consecutive game for the Women’s One Day Trophy to be abandoned in Bhubaneshwar. They had been set to face Nagaland today but had to split points with the fellow North East state. The boys, meanwhile, were all set to take on Mizoram in Ranchi but were disappointed by the weather as well. Both boys’ and girls’ teams are scheduled to be in action on Saturday, depending on the weather. The girls are to play Sikkim, while the boys are going to go up against Manipur.