West Garo Hills celebrates Swachh Bharat Diwas

TURA, Oct 2 : The West Garo Hills District Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), celebrated the Swachh Bharat Diwas on Gandhi Jayanti at Multi Facility Centre of Rongram C&RD Block at Asanang on 2 October where the Nokmas, Sardars, Swachhagrahis, DSBM Block Coordinators of all the C&RD Blocks of West Garo Hills, DSBM Ambassadors, VWSC members and other dignitaries participated.

The chief guest on the occasion, JM Sangma, Executive Engineer (PHE) and Member Secretary of DSBM(G), highlighted the objectives of Swachh Bharat Mission initiated by the Govt. of India in 2014 to eliminate open defecation and improve solid waste management and sought the cooperation and support of the people for the successful implementation of Govt. schemes.

During the celebration, 40 villages under 6 C&RD Blocks of West Garo Hills were declared ODF plus and the certificates were handed over to the respective Nokmas and VWSC secretaries by the chief guest.

The others who spoke on the occasion included Samuel Ch Marak, Block Mission Coordinator, DSBM (G) Ambassador, Roni D Sangma, ICSA and IEC Coordinators of Jal Jeevan Mission and Devanand R Marak, Block Coordinator of Selsella Block.

The other highlights of the celebration included the song on cleanliness, waste management and covid-19 vaccination by Samuel Ch Marak, Block Mission Coordinator and DSBM (G) Ambassador, Roni D Sangma’s melodious song on Swachhta Hi Sewa.